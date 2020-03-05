WATCH: Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy In New Music Video

Katy Perry dropped more than a new music video on us. She used her video for “Never Worn White” as a pregnancy announcement! WHAAAAAT?! Yes, Perry and her finace, actor Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together. Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Her new song is emotional. It talks about her fears of commitment, but also being ready to be happy. Perry has told her fans that this will be her first wedding wearing white, as she wore “drove gray” at her last wedding to Russell Brand. The very end of the video she reveals her adorable baby bump. Check it out below!

Perry expressed her relief on twitter of the news finally being out…

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

“Never Worn White” is a follow up to Perry’s recent releases, “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk,” and “Harleys In Hawaii.”

