James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Postponed Because Of The Coronavirus

No Time To Die

Well this stinks! Because of the Coronavirus, James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ has been postponed to November! It was supposed to be out in April but now that the Coronavirus has affected some major cities it will dramatically decrease the income of the movie. The movie cost $200 million to make and with Italy, Japan, South Korea and China all in shut down mode it wouldn’t come close to hitting that number. It’s already hurting movies that are out now. With a huge movie like this I wouldn’t take the chance either.

