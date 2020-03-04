WATCH: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Short Film

After days of teasing, The Weeknd has dropped his “After Hours” short film, with a special appearance from Jimmy Kimmel at the beginning. He stumbles around, with his face all bloody. His facial expressions go from happy to, well, sorta crazy. These visuals are a follow up to his recent videos for “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.” Check it out below.

Alright, I said it once and I will say it again…This era of The Weeknd had to be inspired by the movie Drive. I mean, that ending elevator scene! I’m 100% sure what to expect from the upcoming album, but I CANNOT wait to hear it after seeing the story in these music videos! After Hours drops March 20th.

