Listen: Niall Horan & Fletcher Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

Niall Horan teamed up with Fletcher to cover Taylor Swift’s “Lover” for Spotify’s Singles Sessions.  Their duet sounds completely different than the original, and it’s so great in it’s own way.  I mean, Taylor’s songwriting on this one is incredible, so of course all the covers are going to be beautiful.  Check it out below.

Niall praised Taylor’s talents and said “Lover” was one of his personal favorites.  Taylor actually has heard the song and posted about it on her Instagram story.  She called it “absolutely stunning.”

Niall also dropped another recording of “No Judgement.”  Check out both of his new recordings below.

Niall’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, will be out March 13th.

