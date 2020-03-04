Post Malone Has Face Tatts Because ‘He’s Ugly’

Ever wonder why Post Malone has so many face tats? Posty is the spring cover of GQ magazine and admitted during his interview with the magazine it’s because, “I’m a ugly-ass motherf—er,” he said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.” I don’t know though. Post is looking handsome as ever in these pictures!

