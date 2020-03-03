Dustin
Hailey Bieber’s Pet Name For Justin…Cute Or Nah?

Singer Justin Bieber and wife/model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, Uni

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Ok, we all have pet names for our significant others. Babe, Honey, Sweetie ect. Some names are crazy made up names, some don’t make sense at all and some are just straight up annoying. Below, Justin and Ellen play a fun game called burning questions. One of the questions is what Hailey Calls Justin. He says “It’s weird, but I like it”. It’s certainly a weird one. More like a baby sound. I’d tell you but then I’d spoil the video, so enjoy!

Also, I just wanted to add that I love Ellen! She’s the best!

