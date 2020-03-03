Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Tax Help and Voting Preliminaries Information

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Jeremy Burton from the Marion County Board of Voters Registration. He told us how to update or get registered for the upcoming preliminaries, where to find your polling locations, who’s eligible to vote, how the May and November elections are different, and much more. To find your polling location, update your registration, or see who’s on the ballot, visit indianavoters.com. The deadline to register for the preliminary election is April 6.

For the second part of the show, Liberty Tax‘s Brian Ashcraft explained how to get help filing taxes. He talked about why it is better to seek professional tax help, what you need to bring when seeking help, when you can send in an amendment to your taxes, what resources are out there to help you, and more. The deadline to file is April 15, and you can get help by visiting and looking at the resources on libertytax.com.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection on RadioNOW 100.9 Sundays at 6am.

