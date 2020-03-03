Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Camila Cabello Posts ‘First Internet Nude’ On 23rd Birthday

Camila Cabello

Source: Brittany Rader / Brittany Rader

Happy Birthday to Camila Cabello!  She turns 23-years-old today! (3/3)  She celebrated by doing something she’s never done before…posted a nude photo.  Except, this doesn’t really count as a nude.  It’s little baby Camila!  Don’t you just wanna pinch those little cheeks?  So cute!  Anyhow, I hope Camila has a wonderful birthday!  Maybe her BF, Shawn Mendes, has something special planned for her?

View this post on Instagram

I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

 

Camila is quite busy lately.  She’s currently filming for Disney’s live-action re-imagining of Cinderella.

RELATED:  WATCH: Camila Cabello ‘First Man’ Grammy Performance

WATCH: ‘South of the Border’ Video Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello

birthday , Camila Cabello , first , internet , nude , photo , Pic , Posts

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close