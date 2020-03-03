Camila Cabello Posts ‘First Internet Nude’ On 23rd Birthday

Happy Birthday to Camila Cabello! She turns 23-years-old today! (3/3) She celebrated by doing something she’s never done before…posted a nude photo. Except, this doesn’t really count as a nude. It’s little baby Camila! Don’t you just wanna pinch those little cheeks? So cute! Anyhow, I hope Camila has a wonderful birthday! Maybe her BF, Shawn Mendes, has something special planned for her?

Camila is quite busy lately. She’s currently filming for Disney’s live-action re-imagining of Cinderella.

