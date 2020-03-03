The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 14: How To Identify and Eliminate Toxicity in Your Life

Sometimes you might not be able to see all the red flags of a toxic person or relationship. Or maybe you can and you just chose to ignore them. Here’s a reminder of how to identify a toxic person/relationship:

Their drama is somehow also your drama

You’re exhausted after spending time with them

They make you feel like your feelings are less valid

You’re stuck in a cycle of trying to rescue, fix or care for them

They don’t take responsibility for the feelings and behavior

You eel like you have to prove yourself to them

You ignore your own values in effort to please them

You are nervous about saying “the wrong thing”

It’s important you recognize that your energy and mental and emotional health is at stake by associating with these kinds of people. Here’s how you can work to eliminate those toxic relationships:

Set and maintain clear boundaries

Stop making excuses for them and bring them back to reality

Explain to them your feelings in an assertive way. Watch how they respond.

Cut them off entirely. Stop making plans and stop replying to texts/calls. Tell them you need some time to focus on yourself.

