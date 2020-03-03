Entertainment News
Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet

The Baby Yoda obsession continues! There has been a plethora of Baby Yoda or “The Child” merch to hit the market after The Mandalorian. Now comes, The Child Chia Pet brought to us by NECA, a company that makes entertainment products. It was unveiled at the New York Toy Far. Attendes shared pictures of the The Child Chia Pet on social media. It’ll work just like any other Chia pet. Add the seed mixture and next thing you know, you’ll have your very own plant version of Baby Yoda! It is unknown when exactly this will be available for purchase.

