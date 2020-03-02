Drake Drops Two New Songs [VIDEO]

Well this was a bit random…Over the weekend Drake decided he was going to drop two new songs. “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle”. The video jumps from NYC to Toronto. Personally, I like it cause it sounds like old skool hip-hop. Like Common or Talib Kweli etc. Both the tracks are pretty short and combined (below) don’t even hit 5 minutes. Quick and to the point. Very freestyle feeling. I dig that. Again, more old skool hip-hop sounding.

Related: Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her

Here ya go! Careful Explicit Content – Watch/listen at your own risk

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: