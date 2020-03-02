Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…

ABC's "The Bachelor - Winter Games"

Source: Paul Hebert / Getty

It has been officially announced who our next Bachelorette is going to be…Bachelor alumn, Clare Crawley.

If you’re like me, you’re like, “uhhhhhhhhhh, who?!”  There were a few seasons of the Bachelor that I didn’t watch, so this is why I don’t know who she is.  She was on Juan Pablo’s season.  (which, from what I’ve heard about that season, it’s a good thing I missed it)  Check out the announcement from GMA below!

As much as I have ZERO invested interest into Clare, since I missed her time on Juan Pablo’s season and the times she was on BIP, I gotta say…this is going to be a breath of fresh air.  Clare is 38, which hopefully means we’ll FINALLY see some maturity on the show.  Check out Twitter’s reaction to the news below.

ABC has confirmed that season 16 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, May 18.  So, you’ll have pleeeeeeenty of time to re-stock on wine.

abc , announced , clare crawley , the bachelorette

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close