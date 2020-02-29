Selena Gomez Wants YOU For Her New Rare Beauty Campaign

Selena Gomez first announced she was launching her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, back in January. Now Selena is asking for fans in the U.S. to submit their applications and share with her what makes them “rare” for a chance to be selected and featured in a Rare Beauty community campaign. You have until March 1st to submit an application at rarebeauty.com and will be informed if chosen on March 9th. Those selected to be featured in the campaign will also have access to test the beauty products before anyone else! Rare Beauty shared on Instagram, “It’s all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story.”

