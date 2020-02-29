Entertainment News
The Weeknd Drops Behind the Scenes for ‘Blinding Lights’ Music Video

The Weeknd will release his upcoming album, After Hours, March 20th. Leading up to then he’s announced a tour and has dropped two singles along with music videos for each one. I have a feeling this album is about to be a literal movie. The music videos for “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” are basically mini movies that run together following the same plot line. Similar to an actual movie, The Weeknd has shared behind the scenes footage from filming of the “Blinding Lights” music video.

 

 

