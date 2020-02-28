Entertainment News
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’

Maroon 5 Video Shoot For 'Moves Like Jagger' With Christina Aguilera

During her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera announced that she has recorded a new version of “Reflection” for Disney’s upcoming live action Mulan. *insert internal screaming here*  In the below clip, she announced that not only has she re-recorded the song, but she’s also apparently working on other material for the movie! YESSSS!

She then went on to sing the original.  If you forgot how amazing her original recording was, you can listen to it below!  (I totally sang this in high school for a singing contest once! Hahahaa!)

The film is set to hit theaters March 27th!

