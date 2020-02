One of the most anticipated EDM concerts in the world is coming back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May! Tickets for the 2020 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light are on sale now! See Martin Garrix, Galantis, Rezz, Steve Aoki, and YellowClaw at the Indy 500 Snake Pit! You don’t want to miss the biggest party of the year at the track on Indy 500 Race Day!

Get your tickets before the price goes up on Tuesday, here.