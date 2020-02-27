WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video

Taylor Swift, *clears throat* I mean, Tyler Swift dropped her music video for “The Man” and it is already ICONIC!

Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- pic.twitter.com/6G9G21Lw8J — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

I watched the premiere this morning and was slightly disappointed that there was a hot guy in the video, because I thought Taylor would have been playing “the man.” WELL, at the end it was revealed that Taylor was in fact the hot guy in the video. WHAAAAAAT?!

🥚 | The outro for #TheManMusicVideo showing Taylor’s transformation into The Man: “Directed by Taylor Swift, owned by Taylor Swift, written by Taylor Swift, starring Taylor Swift.” pic.twitter.com/zpktrSIJdp — Taylor Swift Updates (@swiftsupdates) February 27, 2020

Taylor even threw some shade we were all expecting at Scooter Braun…

Check out the video below!

