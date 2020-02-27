Entertainment News
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Taylor Swift, *clears throat* I mean, Tyler Swift dropped her music video for “The Man” and it is already ICONIC!

I watched the premiere this morning and was slightly disappointed that there was a hot guy in the video, because I thought Taylor would have been playing “the man.”  WELL, at the end it was revealed that Taylor was in fact the hot guy in the video.  WHAAAAAAT?!

Taylor even threw some shade we were all expecting at Scooter Braun

 

Check out the video below!

