The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 13: How to Stay Inspired

Sometimes you can get stuck in the everyday mundane routine of life. This leads you to feel burnt out and uninspired. It’s important that we bounce back from these moments though. Here are a few things you can do next time you need a little inspiration and motivation.

Take a break from your current environment – Sometimes our environments can drain all of our energy. Switch it up.

Be around positive people – We attract who we are. Surround yourself with positive people who you find interesting and full of life.

Express gratitude – Make a list of all the great things you have going for you in life. Reflect on where you’ve been and where you want to go.

Make a vision board – Visualize places, people, and words that spark something in your soul and make them into a collage!

Set goals – Goal setting provides clear and focus in life. These can be for any facet of your life.

Create a playlist – Music can have a huge affect on our mood. Find songs that uplift yours.

Try something new – Pick up a new hobby like cooking, cycling, painting!

