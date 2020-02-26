Entertainment News
Rumored Lizzo x Tommy Hilfiger Thong Collab?

Lizzo attends the lakers game

Source: (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Un-clinch those cheeks, and get ready for the butt floss!  TMZ is reporting that there’s a possibility of Lizzo teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger for a new thong underwear line.  I mean, if I’m going to buy a thong, I probably want it to be a Lizzo thong…who could forget that court side thong action?!

Back in December, TMZ caught up with Hilfiger, and he revealed he would LOVE to collab with Lizzo.

Recently, TMZ questioned Lizzo if she had heard from the fashion designer.  She was also asked what she would want to collab with Hilfiger on, and her response was, “thongs.”  She then throws some shade at the paps, which left me DEAD!  I don’t even think dude heard what she said.  Hahaaaaa! Check it out below.

