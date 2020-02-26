Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon

Selena Gomez, she’s just your average celebrity…who helps solve murders. Yeah, both Selena and her Mom, Mandy Teefey, recently attended CrimeCon in Chicago. They both joined hundreds of others at the convention’s CrowdSolve event, where a cold case was solved. How crazy is that?! CimeCon confirmed on Instagram that Selena and her mom attended the CrowdSolve event.

Selena helped solve a case from 1981, where a 17-year-old boy vanished from a party in Cleveland, and his body was found 5 days later in a nearby ditch. Find out more about the now solved case here, and check out pictures of Selena and her mom exploring Chicago below.

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: