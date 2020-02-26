Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon

Selena Gomez

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Selena Gomez, she’s just your average celebrity…who helps solve murders.  Yeah, both Selena and her Mom, Mandy Teefey, recently attended CrimeCon in Chicago.  They both joined hundreds of others at the convention’s CrowdSolve event, where a cold case was solved.  How crazy is that?!  CimeCon confirmed on Instagram that Selena and her mom attended the CrowdSolve event.

Selena helped solve a case from 1981, where a 17-year-old boy vanished from a party in Cleveland, and his body was found 5 days later in a nearby ditch.  Find out more about the now solved case here, and check out pictures of Selena and her mom exploring Chicago below.

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos

Cold Case , Crime Con , help , mom , selena gomez , Solve

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close