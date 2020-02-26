Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

The Tea

TIME AND PUNISHMENT: A Town Hall Discussion With JAY Z And Harvey Weinstein On Spike TV

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Harvey Weinstein Hires ‘Prison Consultant’ to Prepare Him For Jail

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein hired a “prison consultant’’ before his rape conviction to help prepare him for his time behind bars.

According to his rep, Weinstein suffers from diabetes and severe back problems.

The consultant was hired as a precautionary measure.

American Express And Ariana Grande Present 'The Sweetener Sessions' At Los Angeles's Ace Hotel

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pete Davidson Calls Out his ex Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson opened up about his past relationship with Ariana Grande during his Netflix special, “Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.”

Davidson said he wasn’t going to talk about Grande but changed his mind after a friend told him the singer told Vogue she dated him as a “distraction”.

The comedian said, “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s***ting on my ex. Can you imagine if I did that s***? Like, ‘Yeah, I was just f***ing him because I was bored and then Fortnite came out.'”

Davidson said Grande suffered no consequences for her comments about him.

His special is currently available on Netflix.

JInmmy Fallon

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon’s Awkward Encounter With Michael Jordan

During a recent interview, Jimmy Fallon explains how he accidentally kissed Michael Jordan on the lips during a golf outing.

Jimmy says Michael was cool after the kiss.

Hmmmm….wonder if he had soft lips?

 

fallon , gossip , mckinzie

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close