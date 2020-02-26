Harvey Weinstein Hires ‘Prison Consultant’ to Prepare Him For Jail

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein hired a “prison consultant’’ before his rape conviction to help prepare him for his time behind bars.

According to his rep, Weinstein suffers from diabetes and severe back problems.

The consultant was hired as a precautionary measure.

Pete Davidson Calls Out his ex Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson opened up about his past relationship with Ariana Grande during his Netflix special, “Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.”

Davidson said he wasn’t going to talk about Grande but changed his mind after a friend told him the singer told Vogue she dated him as a “distraction”.

The comedian said, “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s***ting on my ex. Can you imagine if I did that s***? Like, ‘Yeah, I was just f***ing him because I was bored and then Fortnite came out.'”

Davidson said Grande suffered no consequences for her comments about him.

His special is currently available on Netflix.

Jimmy Fallon’s Awkward Encounter With Michael Jordan

During a recent interview, Jimmy Fallon explains how he accidentally kissed Michael Jordan on the lips during a golf outing.

Jimmy says Michael was cool after the kiss.

Hmmmm….wonder if he had soft lips?

