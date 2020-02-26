National
Jif or GIF: Jif Peanut Butter Releases Special GIF Jars to End the Debate

Is GIF pronounced with a soft G or hard G?! Something the world will forever agree to disagree on. Jif is releasing a limited-edition jar of GIF peanut butter in the ultimate collaboration with GIPHY to finally “put the lid on the infamous internet debate.” The creator of the Graphics Interchange Format, Steve Wilhite made it clear back in 2013 when he accepted a Webby Award, “it’s pronounced JIF, not GIF.” However, some obviously have still chosen to ignore the truth.

Dictionary.com has even joined in on the controversy!

The limited edition GIF peanut butter were originally available to purchase on Amazon, however the demand was so high they sold out. Jif announced they will have an additional limited selection of 500 jars that’ll be available tomorrow after noon EST.
