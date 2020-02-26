The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 12: How to Reset Your Gut

An unhealthy microbiome can throw your whole body out of wack! Gut health is important. Your gut is responsible for breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, and then managing waste. It’s not uncommon for your gut to become unbalanced with too much bad bacteria.

Here’s how to know if your gut is unhealthy:

Increased bloating and distension

Excessive gas and belching

Infrequent of your bowel movements

Acne

Dull hair

Brittle nail

Here’s how to reset your gut:

Eat lots of fiber

Add probiotics and more fermented food to your routine

Get ample sleep

Reduce Stress

Keep hyrdated

