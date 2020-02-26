Mallory
HomeMallory

The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 12: How to Reset Your Gut

An unhealthy microbiome can throw your whole body out of wack! Gut health is important. Your gut is responsible for breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, and then managing waste. It’s not uncommon for your gut to become unbalanced with too much bad bacteria.

Here’s how to know if your gut is unhealthy:

  • Increased bloating and distension
  • Excessive gas and belching
  • Infrequent of your bowel movements
  • Acne
  • Dull hair
  • Brittle nail

Here’s how to reset your gut:

  • Eat lots of fiber
  • Add probiotics and more fermented food to your routine
  • Get ample sleep
  • Reduce Stress
  • Keep hyrdated
detox , food , gut health , healthy , Nutrition , Self Care , Self Care Guru

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close