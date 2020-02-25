Dustin
HomeDustin

‘Friends’ – “It’s Happening”

Jennifer Aniston, Courney Cox

Source: Getty / Getty

Ok so what’s the deal here? The show itself isn’t coming back. However, the Friends cast will all be reuniting on HBO Max for an exclusive special! Apparently, they’re all getting $2.5 million dollars for the special! Late last year Friends was pulled from Netflix. You remember right? Me too. It made a lot of people mad. It looks like with the launch of this special, all the friends episodes will air on HBO Max.

Related: Friends Superfan, Charlie Puth, Gets Surprise on Ellen

Courteney Cox , David Schwimmer , Dustin Kross , friends , hbo , Jennifer Aniston , Lisa Kudrow , Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry , max , Netflix , radionow 100.9 , reunion

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close