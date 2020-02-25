The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

The TEA

Tekken 7 Negan Announcement

Source: Bandai Namco / Youtube

A Sex Scene on ‘The Walking Dead’ Has ALL OF US Grossed Out!!!

On the midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead, ” Negan and Alpha appeared in a sex scene. Judging by reactions on social media over the past 24 hours, it’s the scene fans are wishing they didn’t see.

Alpha takes Negan into the woods and tells him to undress. He does so then turns around to find that she had also undressed… except she’s wearing a mask made of decaying HUMAN SKIN.

Before they kiss, Negan asks Alpha if she’s going to leave the mask on. UMMMM…awkward AF!

Lions for Lambs Premiere - London

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

OH NO!

Production on “Mission Impossible: 7” has been halted as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The next instalment of the secret agent film franchise began filming in Venice, last week. In that time, more than 230 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, prompting the studio to postpone filming.

They are altering the production plan for the three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

“MI:7” will star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell and more. It is currently scheduled for release on February 23, 2021.

Dustin Diamond Joins The Cast Of 'The Awesome 80's Prom'

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Dustin Diamond Really Wants To Play ‘Screech’ Again!!!

Dustin Diamond wants to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot, and says it’s strange not to have his character ‘Screech’ on the show.

Do you agree?

dustin diamond , gossip , mckinzie , tea , walking dead

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close