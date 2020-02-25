A Sex Scene on ‘The Walking Dead’ Has ALL OF US Grossed Out!!!

On the midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead, ” Negan and Alpha appeared in a sex scene. Judging by reactions on social media over the past 24 hours, it’s the scene fans are wishing they didn’t see.

Alpha takes Negan into the woods and tells him to undress. He does so then turns around to find that she had also undressed… except she’s wearing a mask made of decaying HUMAN SKIN.

Before they kiss, Negan asks Alpha if she’s going to leave the mask on. UMMMM…awkward AF!

OH NO!

Production on “Mission Impossible: 7” has been halted as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The next instalment of the secret agent film franchise began filming in Venice, last week. In that time, more than 230 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, prompting the studio to postpone filming.

They are altering the production plan for the three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

“MI:7” will star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell and more. It is currently scheduled for release on February 23, 2021.

Dustin Diamond Really Wants To Play ‘Screech’ Again!!!

Dustin Diamond wants to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot, and says it’s strange not to have his character ‘Screech’ on the show.

Do you agree?

