WATCH: Selena Gomez Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s song “Rare” is by far one of my favorite songs out right now.  I just love the lyrics, Selena’s voice, and everything about it!  She has now gifted us with an a stripped-down acoustic version of the song, and I AM LOVING IT!

I love the very beginning of this video, we get to see the silly side of Selena as she prepares to perform.  Check it out below!

Her latest album, Rare, is out now.  She also recently dropped a little bonus track, “Feel Me.”

