Kobe Bryant Gifted Wife, Vanessa With Dress and Notebook From ‘The Notebook’

Can we take a few moments to admire Vanessa Bryant. She displayed so much strength, resilience, and grace delivering the eulogy at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Celebration of Life ceremony in front of thousands. Vanessa touched on how romantic and loving of a husband Kobe was to her. She mentioned that he actually gifted her the famous blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 movie, The Notebook. “He gave me the actual notebook and the blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it’s the scene when Allie comes back to Noah.” She continued saying, “We had hoped to grow old together like in the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls.”

Author of the book, Nicholas Sparks, shared with Yahoo Entertainment, “While I’m honored that the film reminded Kobe and Vanessa of their love for each other, my heart is broken for the entire Bryant family. They remain in my prayers.”

 

 

