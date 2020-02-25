The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 11: Why You Need To Take a Solo Trip

Leaving town and all your worries behind is something we all fantasize about doing every now and then. I decided to actually do it this past weekend, just because. I had never traveled somewhere alone for non-business reasons. I wanted have this weekend to go away by myself, for myself.

I booked myself the cutest AirBnB in Louisville. I made reservations for one at a fancy five-star restaurant where enjoyed a $30 plate of chicken with a couple glasses of Chardonnay. I then went out to couple of bars, met a few people, danced, and had the best time.

When you put yourself in a new environment like that, you realize more about who you are and what you are capable of on your own. Finding peace and having that type of comfort-ability with being just by yourself is a different kind of freedom. There is something so thrilling about going out to a bar where you know no one is going to know you who are. I’d encourage you to try and plan for at least one solo trip

