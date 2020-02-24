Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding

HAHA!!! I love this so much! Over the weekend Lil Nas X decided to crash a wedding at Disney World. Of course, if he comes to your wedding you better play Old Town Road and follow it up with Panini. He jumped out on the dance floor and danced with the bride! This is great. Also, this is real, unlike the wedding crashing by Maroon 5. That was all staged and I was really annoyed by that. Such a great idea for a video.

Either way, this was really cool of him to do this. Obviously they loved it! HAHA!!

Related: VIDEO: Maroon 5 Crash Weddings in Sugar!

Caution some bad language in this video!

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: