WATCH: Lauren From ‘Love Is Blind’ Isn’t Wearing Ring In Interview

Wedding cake

Source: Nerida McMurray Photography / Getty

Have you been watching Love Is Blind on Netflix?! OH MY GOSH!  So the whole idea behind this show is that contestants date without seeing each other.  They get engaged, and then finally get to see and spend time with their new fiance.  The whole concept is WILD.  But there is one couple in particular that has won over the hearts of everyone watching.  Cameron and Lauren!  They are quite possibly the cutest!

The season finale will be out on Netflix this Thursday, Feb. 27th.  I HAVE to know if they ended up getting married, so I’ve done some social media stalking.  My findings, not much, except I noticed Lauren isn’t wearing her engagement ring in a very recent interview.  EXCUSE ME?!  If Lauren and Cameron don’t get married, I’m not sure if I believe in love.  Check out the ring-less interview below.

Who knows, maybe it’s all part of the plan to build suspense for the finale.  There IS a series of IG posts where Lauren is hiding her left hand.  Sooooo, maybe there are some rings on that finger???

Sis didn’t even try to hide the ring here, though…

View this post on Instagram

Omg I can’t believe that #LoveIsBlind premieres tomorrow 🤯 this experience was such a life changing process for me. I’ve been slightly anxious about opening my life for the world, showing myself vulnerable and drawing back the blinds on my process of becoming a better woman. Im such a private person so to show the world me at some of my weakest growing points is kind of scary. But then I realized that so many times the enemy will try and shame us for our process when the truth of the matter is that our testimony is where our true power lies! Because its in that, that we can help inspire someone else to learn because they relate to your experience and can become better because of it. I hope you guys enjoy my journey in this crazy experience! Tune in TOMORROW to #LoveisBlind on @netflix 📺❤️✨ 📸 @lajoyphotographyllc

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

Anyhow, I stalked Cameron’s IG and only found these handsome photos…

View this post on Instagram

Life does not have to be serious all the time.

A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton) on

