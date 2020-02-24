WATCH: Lauren From ‘Love Is Blind’ Isn’t Wearing Ring In Interview

Have you been watching Love Is Blind on Netflix?! OH MY GOSH! So the whole idea behind this show is that contestants date without seeing each other. They get engaged, and then finally get to see and spend time with their new fiance. The whole concept is WILD. But there is one couple in particular that has won over the hearts of everyone watching. Cameron and Lauren! They are quite possibly the cutest!

The season finale will be out on Netflix this Thursday, Feb. 27th. I HAVE to know if they ended up getting married, so I’ve done some social media stalking. My findings, not much, except I noticed Lauren isn’t wearing her engagement ring in a very recent interview. EXCUSE ME?! If Lauren and Cameron don’t get married, I’m not sure if I believe in love. Check out the ring-less interview below.

Who knows, maybe it’s all part of the plan to build suspense for the finale. There IS a series of IG posts where Lauren is hiding her left hand. Sooooo, maybe there are some rings on that finger???

Sis didn’t even try to hide the ring here, though…

Anyhow, I stalked Cameron’s IG and only found these handsome photos…

