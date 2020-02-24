National
HomeNational

Watch Live Coverage Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets

Source: Paul Bereswill / Getty

On Jan. 26, the world learned that nine people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in California. Of those nine people were NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The helicopter was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy–since named the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy–when the it suddenly crashed in Calabasas, California.

On Monday, a public memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in honor of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Prior to Monday’s event, the family held a private burial where the two were laid to rest  at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

Watch the Live Stream of the memorial below. The service starts at 10AM PST/1PM EST:

See Also: 

Details From Kobe Bryant’s Tribute at Staples Center

Petition to Change NBA Logo to Kobe Bryant Surpasses 2 Million Signatures

Watch Live Coverage Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close