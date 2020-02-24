On Jan. 26, the world learned that nine people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in California. Of those nine people were NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The helicopter was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy–since named the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy–when the it suddenly crashed in Calabasas, California.

On Monday, a public memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in honor of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Prior to Monday’s event, the family held a private burial where the two were laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

Watch the Live Stream of the memorial below. The service starts at 10AM PST/1PM EST:

Watch Live Coverage Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Memorial Service

