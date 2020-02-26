Indy’s Connection: American Heart Month and Museum by Moonlight at the Children’s Museum

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Danielle Patterson from the American Heart Association and Erika Pedroza from the Indiana Minority Health Coalition about American Heart Month and the effects vaping products have on youth.

For the second part of the show, Emily talked with Lindsay Gramlich from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis about upcoming event Museum by Moonlight. The event is on leap day this year (February 29) and is for adults 21 years and older.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

