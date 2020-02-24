The year of Lizzo rolls on!!!

She recevied an NAACP Image Award for Enterainter of the year.

Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rihanna were all honored at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Beyoncé’s got six honors while Lil Nas X was a winner for Outstanding New Artist award and Lizzo won for best music video/visual album for “Juice” and ‘Entertainer of the Year’.

ABC’s “black-ish” won six NAACP Image awards, including outstanding comedy series.

Rihanna, accepted the President’s Award for her philanthropy work, called for unity during her remarks onstage.

She gave a beautiful speech saying “We can only fix this world together – we can’t do it divided.”

Amen Sister! What an awesome night.

