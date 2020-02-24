Monday Motivation 2/24/20

Monday’s are HARD..so we pick some motivating stories to help get you moving and inspired to have a kick ass week!!

McKinzie shared an extremely moving story about her friend who got a horrible diagnosis, and what it meant for McKinzie. listen to the podcast at the bottom for more

Liv talked about Kelly Ripa and her motivating words & reasons behind her healthy lifestyle. Something that will not only help you live longer but will help you live BETTER. Watch below:

Porkchop was motivated by a story of a 42 year old who FINALLY got a shot in the NHL, watch below:

Zamboni Driver ➡️ 1st Star pic.twitter.com/f2SbYnLl7F — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

