Monday Motivation 2/24/20

Monday’s are HARD..so we pick some motivating stories to help get you moving and inspired to have a kick ass week!!

McKinzie shared an extremely moving story about her friend who got a horrible diagnosis, and what it meant for McKinzie. listen to the podcast at the bottom for more

Liv talked about Kelly Ripa and her motivating words & reasons behind her healthy lifestyle. Something that will not only help you live longer but will help you live BETTER. Watch below:

Porkchop was motivated by a story of a 42 year old who FINALLY got a shot in the NHL, watch below:

