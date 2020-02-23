Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey’s Friends

Justin Bieber was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on February 20th and played “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”.

In the segment, celebrities have to answer tough questions or eat a disgusting food item. The Biebs chose to answer truthfully. He ranked Hailey’s friends, putting Kendall Jenner first, Gigi Hadid second, and Cara Delevingne in last place.

When James asked why, Justin played it off by explaining he’s spent the most time with Kendall and hasn’t really hung out that much with Gigi and Cara.

Cara hopped on Instagram to (perhaps jokingly) respond to Justin’s Late Late Show friendship rankings and refresh his memory on all of the time they’ve spent together in the past.

While we may never know the whole story between these two, they do not as of now follow each other on Instagram, so Cara’s block comment might be true.

 

