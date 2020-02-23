WATCH: Grandma Plays Her Grandsons Favorite Songs!

A 70-year-old grandma has gone viral by entertaining her teenage grandson by playing a Dr Dre hit and his favorite game theme tunes on the piano.

Dalton Krell recorded the entire moment on TikTok while he was visiting his grandmother Jackie Gililland in Texas, for her birthday.

In the clip Dalton is seen placing his phone onto the piano with sheet music for one of his requests. She quickly manages to play every song Dalton asks for, even though she doesn’t know what the music is, much to her grandson’s amusement.

Some of the the songs included music from Minecraft, The Office and Pixar’s Up!

