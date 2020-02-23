National
WATCH: Subway commuter goes viral after singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

In a clip that has gone viral on social media comedian Kevin Freshwater is shown approaching strangers in England for a segment called “Finish the Lyrics.”

Kevin encounter a commuter named Charlotte Awbery who was asked to complete the lyrics to “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” she belted out a Grammy-worthy performance!

This perfect rendition of ‘shallow has racked up over 252K views on twitter since the video was posted!

 

