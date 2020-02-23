WATCH: Subway commuter goes viral after singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

In a clip that has gone viral on social media comedian Kevin Freshwater is shown approaching strangers in England for a segment called “Finish the Lyrics.”

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭 📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

Kevin encounter a commuter named Charlotte Awbery who was asked to complete the lyrics to “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” she belted out a Grammy-worthy performance!

This perfect rendition of ‘shallow has racked up over 252K views on twitter since the video was posted!

Sis had them pipes on READY — △ 𝔻.𝕂. 𝕌𝕫𝕠𝕦𝕜𝕨𝕦 ▽ (@DKuzNY) February 18, 2020

That cute little “thank you” at the end, she’s so beautiful. & her hair is amazing — Nayamka Roberts-Smith, LE (@LaBeautyologist) February 18, 2020

The bounce in her hair. The smile. Her voice. She was great😍 — Sinara (@fourstarspirit) February 18, 2020

