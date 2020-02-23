WATCH: Subway commuter goes viral after singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

In a clip that has gone viral on social media comedian Kevin Freshwater is shown approaching strangers in England for a segment called “Finish the Lyrics.”
Kevin encounter a commuter named Charlotte Awbery who was asked to complete the lyrics to “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” she belted out a Grammy-worthy performance!
This perfect rendition of ‘shallow has racked up over 252K views on twitter since the video was posted!
Sis had them pipes on READY
— △ 𝔻.𝕂. 𝕌𝕫𝕠𝕦𝕜𝕨𝕦 ▽ (@DKuzNY) February 18, 2020
That cute little “thank you” at the end, she’s so beautiful. & her hair is amazing
— Nayamka Roberts-Smith, LE (@LaBeautyologist) February 18, 2020
The bounce in her hair. The smile. Her voice. She was great😍
— Sinara (@fourstarspirit) February 18, 2020