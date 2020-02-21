WATCH: Breland’s ‘My Truck’ Video

The yee-haw agenda is in full swing! Breland, recently dropped his music video for his country-trap song “My Truck.” Breland recently told Rolling Stone, “The video is a celebration of truck culture, but also a celebration of diversity.” He continued, “We have a really diverse cast and a diverse group of truck owners. It’s a collision of two cultures that don’t often intersect, and I wanted the video to represent that, because sonically that’s what the record represents.”

Breland displays his sense of humor in the beginning of the video. Check it out below, but beware, it WILL get stuck in your head!

