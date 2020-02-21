Good news if you are a fan of ‘So you think you can dance.” Fox has Renewed the series for Season 17.

Cat Deeley is returning as host, and judges Nigel, Mary and Laurie Ann are back as well!!!

Supermodel Bella Hadid is single and loving it! Bella says she ‘Isn’t Dating Anyone’ Right Now and friends say ‘She Still Has Feelings For her ex – The Weeknd’

They called it quits for good last year after four-years of dating on and off.

Katy Perry Collapsed! Over on the American ‘Idol’ Set they had a Gas Leak that forced judges, crews and contestants to evacuate. Katy was complaining of feeling weird and went down. Passed out.

Thankfully she and everyone are ok! So scary!

