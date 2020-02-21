National
HomeNational

McDonald’s Has Candles That Smell Like The Ingredients of a Quarter Pounder

If you can’t resist the smell of a quarter pounder from McDonald’s.. this one is for you. McDonald’s has launched the Quarter Pounder Fan Club that features exclusive swag and merch including 6 different candles with the following scents: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and 100 percent fresh beef. More merch includes:

  • Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack
  • Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens
  • 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar
  • “Quarter Pounder with Love” Locket
  • Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-Shirt
  • “I’d Rather Be Eating a Quarter Pounder” Sticker
  • Quarter Pounder Fan Club Pin

It will be announced on McDonald’s instagram throughout the week when these limited time only items will be available to purchase.

candles , fan club , fast food , mcdonald's , merch , Quarter Pounder , swag

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close