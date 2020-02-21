McDonald’s Has Candles That Smell Like The Ingredients of a Quarter Pounder

If you can’t resist the smell of a quarter pounder from McDonald’s.. this one is for you. McDonald’s has launched the Quarter Pounder Fan Club that features exclusive swag and merch including 6 different candles with the following scents: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and 100 percent fresh beef. More merch includes:
- Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack
- Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens
- 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar
- “Quarter Pounder with Love” Locket
- Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-Shirt
- “I’d Rather Be Eating a Quarter Pounder” Sticker
- Quarter Pounder Fan Club Pin
It will be announced on McDonald’s instagram throughout the week when these limited time only items will be available to purchase.
