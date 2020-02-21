The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 9: The Best Tea for Every Mood

There is a tea for every mood! Depending on how you’re feeling and the time of you day, a certain type of tea may hit different. Tea has so many benefits, and each kind has it’s own healing properties. For example, I’ve been personally trying to cut back on my caffeine in take so I have found that matcha and green tea do pretty well at keeping me energized.

To wake up and energize: matcha, green, black

To fall asleep and relax: chamomile, ginseng, lavender

For digestion and upset stomach: ginger, lemon, dandelion,

For a cold: peppermint, hibiscus, green

