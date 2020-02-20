Hot Ones With Will Farrell

I love these so much!! I like to consider myself as a wing connoisseur. I like them SPICY! I feel I could do this challenge. Not saying it would be pretty and it wouldn’t burn my face off because I’m sure it would. The one with Paul Rudd is great too. Props to Margot Robbie for rock it out too! If you haven’t seen any of these, you’ve gotta binge watch a few and you’ll be hooked. The amount of A-List stars they get to do this in incredible. This is a great one! Enjoy.

