Dustin
HomeDustin

Hot Ones With Will Farrell

"Booksmart" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

I love these so much!! I like to consider myself as a wing connoisseur. I like them SPICY! I feel I could do this challenge. Not saying it would be pretty and it wouldn’t burn my face off because I’m sure it would. The one with Paul Rudd is great too. Props to Margot Robbie for rock it out too! If you haven’t seen any of these, you’ve gotta binge watch a few and you’ll be hooked. The amount of A-List stars they get to do this in incredible. This is a great one! Enjoy.

Related: New HOT ONES with Paul Rudd [VIDEO]

Downhill , Dustin Kross , hot , HOT ONES , Interview , radionow 100.9 , Spicy , Will Farrell , wings , youtube

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close