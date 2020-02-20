Dustin
HomeDustin

Westworld Season III Trailer [VIDEO]

WESTWORLD S2 FYC

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!! Why did it take so dang long for this to come out? Looks so good! It will premier on March 15th. Right around the corner! They’ve added some new people to the cast including Arron Paul! You know, Jesse from Breaking Bad? Yeah! Pretty stoked about that. I really like him as an actor! I may need to go back and watch the first two seasons again for jumping into this one. It’s been so long I feel like i need a refresher.

Related: Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season

Here’s the new trailer! Can’t wait!

Dustin Kross , hbo , III , radionow 100.9 , release date , Season 3 , trailer , video , watch , westworld

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close