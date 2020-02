BREAKING: A semi tanker hauling fuel has overturned on the EB I-70 & SB I-465 ramp on the East side. Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police tweeted to expect long delays. Avoid the area, as clean up is expected to affect rush hour traffic.

#Breaking #TrafficAlert I-70 & I-465 on the east side Semi tanker hauling fuel has overturned on the ramp. Expect long delays pic.twitter.com/IILa99FiJ2 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020

It’s being reported that the driver of the semi is being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the semi was pulled out by a Good Samaritan. He is being transported to the hospital now This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic. Seek alternate routes @IFD_NEWS is in scene handling the fire now pic.twitter.com/aSj3QpEFG3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020

NOW: Semi tanker hauling fuel overturns at I-70 & I-465 in Central Indiana; no word on injuries – ISP pic.twitter.com/Y5cMDOR1HV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2020

