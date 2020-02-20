Study Says Dog Owners Take More Pics Of Their Pets Than Family

In honor of “national love your pet day,” it’s only right we talk about dogs! Do you find yourself constantly snapping pictures of your dogs? A new study found that it is completely normal for your camera roll to be full of pictures of your pets. In fact, apparently 65% of dog owners take more photos of their pets than their significant other or family. *Scrolls through camera roll* GUILTY! Watch the video below for other fun facts about dog owners.

Do you do any of these things? I can’t deny it, I do ALL of them. Annnnd here’s some pics of my two pups, Miles and Turk.

RELATED: Fur Friday: Edie

DIY Doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: