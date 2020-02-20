Billy Eilish revealed her new ‘Bond’ theme had to be approved by Daniel Craig…007 himself!

She added that she’s been trying to be part of the ‘Bond’ soundtrack for years and could not be more thrilled to be part of the iconic franchise!

Amanda Bynes’ will get married, if her mom says, “OK!”

Her mom, is her Conservator and reportedly will decide If she can get married or not!

The former Nickelodeon star revealed on Valentine’s Day she is engaged to “tha love of my life”. Her fiancé’s name is Paul Michael and the two met at an AA meeting.

Mark Zuckerberg’s armpits are blow dried before big speeches!!! WHAT THE WHAT!?!

In the new book, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” Steven Levy writes that the Facebook CEO wants to look cool and dry instead of sweaty and nervous, and has assistants blow dry his armpits.

Levy also writes that Zuckerberg, who became famous for his perspiration during a televised 2010 interview, “is consumed by his public image”.

Well, that is one way to deal with sweat.

