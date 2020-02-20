The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

The Tea

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Billy Eilish revealed her new ‘Bond’ theme had to be approved by Daniel Craig…007 himself!

She added that she’s been trying to be part of the ‘Bond’ soundtrack for years and could not be more thrilled to be part of the iconic franchise!

 

19th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Outdoor Sing-Along Screening of 'Hairspray' Presented by Netflix

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Amanda Bynes’ will get married, if her mom says, “OK!”

Her mom, is her Conservator and reportedly will decide If she can get married or not!

The former Nickelodeon star revealed on Valentine’s Day she is engaged to “tha love of my life”. Her fiancé’s name is Paul Michael and the two met at an AA meeting.

 

GERMANY-INTERNET-INNOVATION-TECHNOLOGY-WIRELESS-ZUCKERBERG

Source: JOHN MACDOUGALL / Getty

Mark Zuckerberg’s armpits are blow dried before big speeches!!! WHAT THE WHAT!?!

In the new book, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” Steven Levy writes that the Facebook CEO wants to look cool and dry instead of sweaty and nervous, and has assistants blow dry his armpits.

Levy also writes that Zuckerberg, who became famous for his perspiration during a televised 2010 interview, “is consumed by his public image”.

Well, that is one way to deal with sweat.

amanda bynes , gossip , mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close