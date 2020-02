A Minnesota man who was a school bus driver for 55 years will be buried in a school bus casket. About 20 years ago, the man joked that when he died he should be buried in a school bus casket. So his friend who owned a funeral home made the casket . A family friend painted it yellow and the man’s niece wrote, “Grand Meadow Schools — ISD #495.” The man passed away this weekend and will be buried in the casket tomorrow.

