Burger King Ad Features Moldy Whopper

Burger King announced they will be removing preservatives from their signature Whoppers through an ad campaign featuring one covered in mold. “The beauty of real food is that it gets ugly. that’s why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives.” Burger King said in a tweet.

the beauty of real food is that it gets ugly. that’s why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/yQL6kAYZrY — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 19, 2020

“We believe that real food tastes better,” Fernando Machado, chief marketing officer of Restaurant Brands International Global, which owns Burger King, said in a press release. “That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: