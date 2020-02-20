Mallory
The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 8: Foods to Keep Your Skin Glowing

As we know, certain foods can actually be causing you to breakout. Here’s a list of foods that will do the opposite and help keep your skin healthy and glowing:

  • Probiotics/Prebiotics  – If you have an unhealthy gut, it’s likely to show up on your face. Probiotics are the “good bacteria” that fight against the bad and help keep the digestive system balanced. Kombucha, yogurt, sauerkraut, pickles contain lots of probiotics. Prebiotics help support healthy bacteria as well and can be found in foods like asparagus and garlic.
  • Berries – Specifically dark berries like blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants and packed with fiber. This helps protect against free-radical damage which can keep your complexion clear and healthy.
  • Green tea – High in antioxidants! Green tea is also known to help stabilize insulin levels and keep your blood pressure low. High insulin and blood sugar levels can worsen acne.
  • Fish – Salmon, tuna, sardines are rich with essential fatty acids omega-2 and omeg-6 which help to retain your skin’s natural oil barrier.
  • Dark chocolate – Similar to berries and green tea, dark chocolate is also high in antioxidants and can help reduce acne inflammation. Be sure you’re eating dark chocolate though with at least 70% or more cocoa!

 

