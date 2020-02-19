Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

Justin Bieber Quavo Intentions

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

Justin Bieber’sCarpool Karaoke” episode is finally out, and it’s a must watch!  I didn’t know I needed to see the Biebs cover “Smelly Cat,” but I’m so thankful it happened.  He also chats with James Corden about why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

When he first gets in the car with Corden, he acknowledges that a lot has changed since his last “Carpool Karaoke” appearance…you know he’s married now and has a mustache. (well, had.  he shaved that bad boy off recently) Check it out below!

